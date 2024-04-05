The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Flood warnings lifted for Hunter, Paterson and Williams rivers

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated April 6 2024 - 9:39am, first published 8:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandbags are available for collection at the NSW SES Maitland headquarters at Waterworks Road, Rutherford.
Sandbags are available for collection at the NSW SES Maitland headquarters at Waterworks Road, Rutherford.

Flood warnings have been lifted for the Hunter, Paterson and Williams rivers with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting that waters in all three rivers will remain below minor flood levels.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.