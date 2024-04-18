What's on around Maitland this weekend: Events and things to do

A MOVING FEAST
MAITLAND LEVEE
A Moving Feast progressive dinner promises an evening of delicious flavours and warm hospitality as guests are delighted in the surprises of Maitland's growing foodie culture. All three venues offer something unique to the palate. Throughout the walking tour, there will also be a little history about Maitland, its iconic buildings and the local art scene. To book your spot, visit: https://events.humanitix.com/a-moving-feast-j4g5jukk.
OPEN DAY
TOCAL HOMESTEAD
Bring a picnic to have on the lawns, enjoy the gardens and follow the maps as you explore with your own audio guides at Tocal Homestead. Devonshire teas and refreshments, along with publications and items crafted by the Friends of Tocal are on offer at the Visitor Centre. Tocal Homestead is open to the public on Sundays from 10am to 3pm.
ART SUNDAY
MAITLAND REGIONAL ART GALLERY
Free Art Sunday activities at Maitland Regional Art Gallery are designed for kids of all ages and as a family, you can all join in and get creative. All materials are provided and no bookings are required. Art Sundays are on from 10am to 12pm.
A TASTE OF IRELAND
MAITLAND TOWN HALL
Make your way to Maitland Town Hall for A Taste of Ireland on Sunday, April 21. The celtic group has merged cultural traditions, modern flair, and craic galore to deliver an unforgettable night of entertainment. From Irish dancers to dazzling musicians, it's a show not to be missed. To purchase tickets, visit: https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1186748.
OPEN DAY
BATH HOUSE GARDEN
The Bath House Garden at Oakhampton Heights is a private country garden just minutes from the centre of Maitland and it's open to the public this Sunday, April 21. There is no need for a booking just come when it suits you and enjoy their beautiful, seasonal garden. The location is on the Corner of Forest Hill Drive and South Willards Lane, Oakhampton Heights. Visit www.thebathhousegarden.com.au
JETS SEMI FINAL
MAITLAND REGIONAL SPORTSGROUND
Get ready Jets fans, the showdown between Newcastle Jets and Melbourne City in the A League Women's semi-final is on at Maitland Regional Sportsground this Sunday afternoon. Gates will open at 2.00pm with food and drink options available at the sportsground. To secure your tickets, visit the Newcastle Jets website.
