The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on

What's on around Maitland this weekend: Events and things to do

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
April 18 2024 - 3:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Join A Moving Feast to experience the best of Maitland's dining experiences. Picture by Floyd Mallon
Join A Moving Feast to experience the best of Maitland's dining experiences. Picture by Floyd Mallon

A MOVING FEAST

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.