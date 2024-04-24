The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Thornton resident Paul Johns shares a special bond with his two guide dogs

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated April 24 2024 - 2:15pm, first published 2:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thornton resident Paul Johns with retired guide dog Keith (left) and his current guide dog Tate (right). Picture by Simone De Peak
Thornton resident Paul Johns with retired guide dog Keith (left) and his current guide dog Tate (right). Picture by Simone De Peak

Paul Johns knows too well the importance of guide dogs in the community and this International Guide Dog Day, Mr Johns is sharing his story of how his guide dog changed his life.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.