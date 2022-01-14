Local Aboriginal healthcare worker taking the next step

news, local-news,

One of the Maitland Awabakal Ltd's Aboriginal health practitioners, Levi Franks, has been accepted in Medicine at the University of Newcastle and the community couldn't be more proud. He has been accepted through the Miroma Bunbilla Program which is a unique pathway for Indigenous medical students which reflects cultural learning practices and provides appropriate support. Mr Franks is from the Wonnarua Nation at Singleton, but grew up on Bundjalung Country in Lismore. It was there 10 years ago that he started his career in Aboriginal Health, working in an administration role in a clinic with a focus on the local Indigenous Community. This progressed to more hands-on roles working in advocacy and health promotion, to soon study to become an Aboriginal Health Practitioner, receiving a qualification through Tafe. "Once I had the Cert IV in Aboriginal Primary Healthcare I could start to work more closely with doctors and my passion just grew," Mr Franks said. "The University of Newcastle had the right pathway for me and so I made the move in 2021 and committed to making it happen." Mr Franks has been working at Aboriginal Medical Service, Awabakal Ltd, in their Maitland clinic since last year and currently works in Aged Care and Disability. In other news: Maitland Regional Manager, Debbie Massie said the community is is thrilled with the news. "Our Aboriginal Health Practitioners, like Levi, are a core part of our clinical team and really what sets us apart from mainstream health services," Ms Massie said. "But the role is also a great stepping-stone for young Community members who want to continue their studies and work in more qualified healthcare positions. We knew this was where Levi wanted to take his career and we're proud to support him on that journey." Awabakal Ltd had nine Aboriginal health practitioner graduates in 2021 and is committed to nurturing the careers of Indigenous healthcare workers so that they can continue to improve the health and wellbeing of the wider community. Awabakal Ltd is the local Aboriginal Medical Service, providing healthcare to over 10,000 patients across the Hunter region.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32YmRiivtENukX3prXGk2iY/97ac51b8-d7b2-46b6-81a8-9cdca244abd6.jpg/r7_280_2993_1967_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg