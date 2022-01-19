news, local-news,

Residents of Maitland can now purchase a second hand car from the comfort of their own home, as Australia's first online car dealership, CARS24, launches to the regions. Unlike traditional dealerships, CARS24 own every car they sell, and put them through rigorous checks, testing and refurbishments before sale. The cars are delivered to a place convenient to the buyer, and a seven day test drive and return policy with a money back guarantee is in place for peace of mind. CARS24 Australia chief customer officer, Erin Williamson, said they have been blown away by feedback from Australians. In other news: "We are excited to continue our nationwide expansion and provide customers in regional New South Wales from Lismore to Kiama with a smarter way to purchase a new used car, via our convenient, trustworthy and joyful online platform," she said. On Wednesday, January 19, CARS24 launched to Tweed Heads, Lismore, Byron Bay, Ballina, Kyogle, Lake Macquarie, Maitland, Mid-Coast, Port Stephens, Shellharbour, Shoalhaven, Kiama, Wingecarribee, Coffs Harbour, Clarence Valley and Bellingen. In an industry first, CARS24 offer Apple Pay and Google Pay options for used car purchases. With a strong local headcount of over 150 employees, established physical operations across the Eastern Seaboard, and a diverse and high-quality fleet of over 1,400 vehicles, CARS24 officially launched in Australia in September 2021. Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

