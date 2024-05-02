Pet of the week: Dachshund Sabine is ready to meet her forever family

Meet Sabine, a charming Dachshund eager to find her forever home.
Having spent time in a nurturing home with her RSPCA NSW foster carer, she's now ready to settle down with a loving forever family.
Sabine has faced and endured her share of challenges in the past and, understandably, isn't too fond of loud or sudden noises.
Now, she seeks a tranquil home where she can finally feel safe and secure.
This sweet girl thrives among other dogs and would greatly benefit from a canine companion.
A furry friend of a similar size would add some much-needed warmth to her future home.
If you'd like to hear more about the sweet, affectionate Sabine, contact the RSPCA NSW Hunter Shelter at (02) 4939 1555.
Potential adopters will also need to submit an expression of interest form.
Begin your adoption journey by giving Sabine a loving home. Visit the exceptional owners page on the RSPCA NSW website today.
