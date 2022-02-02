news, local-news, Newcastle Rugby League, NRL, NSW Cup

The Maitland Pickers have swept all before them over the past two years but the challenge goes to another level when they take on the Newcastle Knights NSW Cup team in a trial at the Maitland Sportsground on February 26. Pickers coach Matt Lantry, who coached the Knights NSW Cup team to the 2015 title, said it was an exciting challenge for his players. The Pickers first grade team will play the Knights NSW Cup side and Maitland and Northern Hawks reserve grade teams will play the Knights Jersey Flegg squad. "The Knights will field their strongest NSW Cup side I would imagine based on the fact it is their last trial before their comp starts," Lantry said. "If Maitland junior Pasami Saulo is not part of the NRL trial then he will certainly be here with the NSW Cup team along with Cooper Jenkins. Cal Burgess and Tom Cant will be with the Jersey Flegg under-21 team so we will be coming up against a few Maitland lads. "It's a good opportunity for people to get down and see a Knights reserve grade team going up against a local first grade team." The Pickers had to settle for the minor premiership after the 2021 Newcastle Rugby League season was halted on the eve of the finals. They have been back on the track for the past three weeks and Lantry said they would begin lifting the intensity of their twice-weekly sessions this week. Ethan Butterfield is the only player to carry an injury post the 2021. He is coming back from a broken ankle but has been cleared to train and is gaining confidence in the ankle, Lantry said. "He will definitely transition into our top 20 or 25 players and will certainly be in line for a first grade debut sometime in 2022," he said. The Pickers have picked up Harrison Spruce, Harry Whitfield and Joe Barber from the Cessnock Goannas. "They are good young kids who will feature in our first grade team somewhere along the line," Lantry said. "We've also picked up Tom Baker who is a big front-rower formerly from Singleton. He is about six feet four (193cm) and it will be really interesting to see how he goes." Former representative forward Lincoln Smith also returns to the Pickers line-up after stints with Cessnock and then South Newcastle. "Linc has got himself nice and rock-hard fit and he has looked really good so far in pre-season," Lantry said. IN OTHER SPORTS NEWS Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33FVAk7YxZ786YcQSXi4WkS/30ca4272-ce12-41ae-97d1-8cedcc2c21c8.jpg/r0_27_1111_655_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg