Emergency services were called to Denton Park Drive, Rutherford at about 7.10pm on Sunday, February 6 after a white Jeep and a Kawasaki motorcycle collided. A NSW Police spokesperson said the rider of the motorcycle, a 20-year-old man, was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition. The driver of the Jeep, an 18-year-old man was taken for mandatory testing. Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are still ongoing. In the news: Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.