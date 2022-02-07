news, local-news,

Emergency services were called to Denton Park Drive, Rutherford at about 7.10pm on Sunday, February 6 after a white Jeep and a Kawasaki motorcycle collided. A NSW Police spokesperson said the rider of the motorcycle, a 20-year-old man, was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition. The driver of the Jeep, an 18-year-old man was taken for mandatory testing. Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are still ongoing.

