The Maitland Mercury is switching on a new-look website and expanding its subscription offering for online readers with unlimited access to the award-winning journalism of the Hunter Region's No. 1 news source, The Newcastle Herald. Visitors to maitlandmercury.com.au will be invited to register and subscribe from Tuesday, February 15, when package details for new subscribers will be released. Existing Mercury digital subscribers will enjoy the extra reading at their current subscription price for up to 12 months. The Mercury's new subscription offering unlocks all of the breaking Hunter news, sport, opinion, food, culture and lifestyle content produced by The Newcastle Herald and publisher Australian Community Media's (ACM) other mastheads in the region. These include The Cessnock Advertiser, Port Stephens Examiner, Singleton Argus, Hunter Valley News and Dungog Chronicle, as well as the latest in news, sport, travel and more from around Australia and the world. Subscription packages include access to the digital replica of Friday's Mercury newspaper and each day's edition of The Herald, allowing users to flip through every page of the paper and view articles as they appear in the printed version. Subscribers also get daily access to interactive puzzles, including crosswords, Sudoku and the trivia quiz. The new-look Mercury website will be faster to load and easier to read on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop, ensuring that your favourite local news, sport, community information and opinion is optimised for viewing on any device wherever you are. The refreshed site design launching Tuesday draws heavily on the feedback of hundreds of online users in the Hunter, with a sleek and uncluttered look and new streamlined functions designed to make it easier to find the latest news and enjoy and share your favourite reading. Lower Hunter Editor Donna Sharpe said The Mercury was responding to feedback from subscribers. "The challenges of the past two years have shown how important local news is to our community," she said. "By listening to our loyal subscribers and offering access to The Newcastle Herald and our other mastheads covering the Hunter we're giving them the best possible value, with all the Maitland news plus the best coverage of the rest of the region. "I hope this new offer attracts even more Mercury subscribers so we can continue delivering the news that Maitland relies on to stay informed." The Maitland Mercury and Newcastle Herald are part of ACM, Australia's largest independent media company whose network of 140 news websites and newspapers stretches into every state and territory, reaching 6.4 million regional, rural and suburban Australians a month.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KRM77tP3akqwSNbwmEzAg5/ea86330d-14a3-4cf5-abc2-6a735687af43.jpg/r8_208_3109_1960_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg