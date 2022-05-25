The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Legendary Hunter Valley music venue 'Hope Estate' aims to double capacity to 50,000 to host world's biggest bands, AC/DC, U2, Coldplay and more

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated May 25 2022 - 10:08pm, first published 10:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson and legendary Australian rock guitarist Angus Young.

Hope Estate is planning concerts with a capacity of 50,000, more than double its current limit.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.