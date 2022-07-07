UPDATE: Hunter River peaks at Maitland - latest road closures

10.46am: The Bureau of Meteorology is reporting that the Hunter River at Maitland has peaked at 10.41 metres slightly below the major flood level of 10.5 metres.
Moderate flooding is occurring at Singleton and Maitland.
Minor flooding is occurring at Raymond Terrace.
The Hunter River at Singleton is currently at 12.41 metres and falling, with moderate flooding. The Hunter River at Singleton is likely to remain above the moderate flood level (11.50 metres) until Friday evening.
The Hunter River at Maitland (Belmore Bridge) peaked at 10.41 metres around 07:30 am Friday 08 July and is currently at 10.40 metres and steady, with moderate flooding.
The Hunter River at Raymond Terrace is likely to peak near 3.00 metres Friday evening, with minor flooding.
7.30am: The Bureau of Meteorology's has forecast the possibility of major flooding at Maitland this morning as the Hunter River continues to rise.
The river is currently sitting at 10.39 metres and is expected to peak later this morning at 10.50 metres.
Heavy rainfall since Sunday morning has caused significant river level rises along the Hunter River and it's tributaries.
Along the Wollombi Brook minor flooding is occurring at Wollombi where the river level peaked above the March 2022 flood with major flooding. Major flooding is occurring at Bulga where the river level peaked well above the March 2022 flood and is 1.0 metre higher then the 1952 flood.
Along the Lower Hunter River, moderate flooding is occurring at Singleton where the river level exceeded the March 2022 flood peak (13.15 metres) Wednesday afternoon and peaked at 13.71 metres early Thursday morning.
Moderate flooding is occurring along the Lower Hunter River at Maitland where major flooding is possible Friday morning.
Minor flooding is occurring along the Hunter River at Raymond Terrace.
Moderate flooding is occurring at Singleton. Moderate flooding is occurring at Maitland, with Major flooding possible. Minor flooding is occurring at Raymond Terrace.
The Hunter River at Singleton peaked at 13.71 metres around 03:00 am Thursday 07 July and is currently at 12.76 metres and falling, with moderate flooding. The Hunter River at Singleton is likely to remain above the moderate flood level (11.50 m) until Friday afternoon.
The Hunter River at Maitland (Belmore Bridge) is currently at 10.39 metres and rising slowly, with moderate flooding. The Hunter River at Maitland (Belmore Bridge) may peak near the major flood level (10.50 metres) Friday morning.
The Hunter River at Raymond Terrace is currently at 2.88 metres and peaking, with minor flooding. The Hunter River at Raymond Terrace may remain above the minor flood level (2.50 m) until Friday night.
The following road closures are now in place:
Drive cautiously. Water reported over the road at:
For further information regarding road closures and to stay up to date, see here mait.city/Alerts
In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.
For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
