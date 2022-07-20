Farmers and producers will flock to the Slow Food Earth Market Maitland in The Levee tomorrow in a stance of unity - and defiance - after yet another flood.
The last market had to be cancelled after an East Coast Low caused flooding in the region and a long list of road closures, including around the CBD.
Some farmers were hit hard by the floods, so there won't be as much fresh produce as usual.
Market chairwoman Amorelle Dempster urged the community to come out and support the farmers, emphasising that they need to sell what they have in order to stay afloat.
"We will have a full earth market, just like what our shoppers expect," she said.
"We realise we are a vital service in the community and we always say we will be here rain, hail or shine ... we just can't do it when there's a flood."
Farming father-and-son duo Matthew and Liam Dennis, Oakhampton Heritage Farm's Austin Breiner and Phoenix Park Farm's Jesse Clark will be among the producers who will attend.
All of them suffered significant losses in the flood.
The Dennis family started replanting this week. They will bring cauliflowers, broccoli, red cabbage, soy cabbage, kale, onions, spinach and pumpkins to the market.
Mr Breiner will have citrus and some other things.
Mr Clark will have potatoes, pumpkin and perhaps some citrus.
Urban farmer Felicia Nguyen will have her ginger as well as gramma pumpkin, winter melon, choko, herb salts, lemongrass, sawtooth coriander, mint, parsley, dill, oregano, thyme and rosemary.
Tom Christie, from Four Acre Farm near Dungog, will have citrus as well as flower bouquets from his flower farm.
Farmer Sarah Sivyer will have her Just Been Laid pasture-raised eggs at the market for a one-off appearance. There will be 45 cartons available for $10 per dozen.
The market starts at 8.30am and finishes at 1pm.
"Bring your brolly, bring your rain coat, bring your bags and come and support our farmers and producers," Ms Dempster said.
"You'll take home some wonderful produce that will make amazing meals and last a lot longer because it will be fresh when you buy it."
