The Maitland Mercury
The Slow Food Earth Market Maitland will be held in The Levee on Thursday, July 21

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated July 20 2022 - 4:30am, first published 1:37am
FRESH IS BEST: Slow Food Earth Market Maitland chairwoman Amorelle Dempster in The Levee last year iwth a basket of lemons and a bunch of flowers. Picture: Marina Neil

Farmers and producers will flock to the Slow Food Earth Market Maitland in The Levee tomorrow in a stance of unity - and defiance - after yet another flood.

