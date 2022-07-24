The Maitland Blacks blew the chance to cement third place on the Hunter Rugby ladder with a disappointing 27-15 loss to University at Marcellin Park
With the game transferred to Marcellin Park, Maitland had the chance to grab a two game break on top-five rivals Wanderers and Nelson Bay, but failed to lift for the contest.
Playing for the Josie Dun Cup, as part of the competition wide RUN DIPG fundraiser for child brain cancer, it was University who turned up the more committed team and while Maitland look set to open up the game at any stage Uni not only held their composure but ran home the stronger team.
Blacks coach Luke Cunningham was disappointed with his team's performance, particularly after their best win for the season last week when they beat Wanderers 27-22 in a rare victory at No.2 Sportsground.
"The disappointing thing is we got the win against Wanderers last week and should have really built on that, but we took a back step today," Cunningham said.
"That good win against a top team like Wanderers loses its significance when you lose to a team who is nowhere near the semis.
"They turned up to play, they were energetic, they worked hard and we were the opposite. We just didn't look like we were in it.
"It's just a mindset there were a few guys that really worked hard. In this comp we need all 15 guys on the field to turn up ready to play.
"We did it in patches, but not enough. It was one of the poorest performances we've had this year."
The Blacks went into the game missing a number of players and then lost fullback Pat Batey during the match with concussion.
"It didn't help our cause that we had three or four players out before the game, we then lost Pat Batey (concussion) and then Riley Leadley, who has had tonsillitis all week, went off at half-time after going above and beyond to get through half a game.
"The important this is that we learn from it. Next week will be a tough ask we've got Hamilton."
Maitland's best were Angus Mexon-Taylor, Dane Corben and Harry Chapman.
