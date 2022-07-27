The Maitland Mercury
Fire and Rescue NSW urge residents to check smoke detectors

By Chloe Coleman
July 27 2022 - 6:37am
SAFETY FIRST: Fire fighters at Rutherford station. Picture: Marina Neil.

Fire and Rescue NSW has revealed almost half of the NSW homes impacted by fire this winter have not had a working smoke alarm.

