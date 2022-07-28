Historic Morpeth is about to become a more prominent tourist destination.
It Must Be Morpeth (IMBM), a volunteer-run business association, has received $25,000 from Maitland council to build Morpeth's profile as a destination.
The association signed an agreement with Maitland council last week.
The partnership will allow the association to work with council to expand Morpeth's reputation as a day trip and overnight destination. The money will be used over the next 12 months.
The injection aligns with the council's plan to show off the town's historical significance and promote its key experiences.
"This funding, will support a range of marketing initiatives that we hope will attract people from the wider Hunter Region, the Central Coast, Sydney and beyond, to see all that Morpeth has to offer," Mayor of Maitland, Cr Philip Penfold, said.
Morpeth is one of five priority destination hubs in council's destination management plan.
IMBM president Lisa Simmonds-Webb said the group wanted to make it a premier tourist destination in the Hunter.
"This funding will go a long way to highlight the sights and sounds of Morpeth, the events and activities we have coming up in the next 12 months, and the wonderful businesses and retail outlets that visitors can discover," she said.
'It Must Be Morpeth Incorporated represents 33 local Morpeth businesses who have been working together for quite a long time to make Morpeth a great place, and we are really grateful for the support from Maitland City Council, which will enable us to do so much more to promote our town and our local economy."
The grant comes as preparations are underway to celebrate the town's bicentenary. Those celebrations will be held on November 19 and 20.
