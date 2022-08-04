The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Newcastle Jets to call Maitland home

Updated August 4 2022 - 12:42am, first published 12:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Jets to call Maitland home

The Newcastle Jets are set to call Maitland Regional Sports Complex home in 2022/23, with the club's A-League Mens side committing to training in Maitland for another year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.