Newcastle Jets to call Maitland home

The Newcastle Jets are set to call Maitland Regional Sports Complex home in 2022/23, with the club's A-League Mens side committing to training in Maitland for another year.
The men's side made Maitland their training base in August last year, initially on a temporary basis, but decided to stay for the remainder of the 2021/21 season after being impressed with the facilities.
Now, they've returned for the upcoming season and the move will help Jets fans in Maitland get even closer to their heroes, with community clinics in the pipeline set to give kids the chance to hone their skills alongside both the men's and women's sides.
Coordinator Major Venues and Facilities, Kelly Baldwin said the Jets' decision to return proves Maitland's facilities can match it with the best of them.
"It was great to have the opportunity to bring a professional sporting side to Maitland last year, and we're even happier the Jets are back for another year," Baldwin said.
"The feedback that the facilities and our staff have received from everyone at the Jets has been fantastic and shows how high the standard is for the Regional Sports Complex," she said
"It's a testament to the expertise of our ground staff, who are constantly turning over the pitches for football and rugby league and keeping the surface in great condition."
Newcastle Jets Manager, Arthur Papas was impressed by the facilities last year and said the decision to return was simple.
"We're grateful for the support of Maitland City Council and happy to be back in Maitland for this season," Papas said.
"The decision to return was easy. The surface is perfect for football, the facilities are top of the line, and I know the players enjoy training here just as much as the football staff do."
