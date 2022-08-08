The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Scorpions hit back at criticism by Pickers of 'negative tactics'

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated August 8 2022 - 8:47am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PUSH COMES TO SHOVE: Tempers flare between Maitland Pickers and Macquarie Scorpions players on Sunday. Picture: Smart Artist

Macquarie Scorpions coach Steve Kidd has defended his players against accusations of negative tactics in Sunday's tough 18-10 loss to the Maitland Pickers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.