The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

New Maitland Hospital staff walk out on August 11 over 'horrendous' conditions

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated August 10 2022 - 10:24pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EXHAUSTED: NSW Nurses and Midwives Association Maitland Branch members outside the new Maitland Hospital earlier this year.

New Maitland Hospital staff will walk out in disgust amid 'horrendous' conditions they say have pushed them to breaking point.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.