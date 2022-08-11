What do the Song Sisters and a CWA jumble sale have in common? They're on in Maitland this weekend

JUMBLE SALE
MAITLAND CWA HALL
Head to the Maitland Country Women's Association Hall (46 Church Street) between 8am and 1.30pm on Saturday to nab a bargain at the CWA jumble sale. There will be bric a brac, clothes, craft supplies, books, fabric and baked goods for sale. The CWA ladies' famous treats will be available for morning tea.
LAST CHANCE
MRAG
Join MRAG's gallery officers this Friday for a free tour of Nogirra Marawili's exhibition Daughter of the Lightning Snake before the exhibition closes. The tour runs from 11.30am to midday, head to www.mymaitland.com.au/event/closing-weekend-exhibition-tours for more information.
AROMA FESTIVAL
THE LEVEE
Get your sugar rush and caffeine high at Maitland Aroma Coffee and Chocolate Festival this Saturday and Sunday, August 13 and 14 from 10am to 4pm. Featuring freshly ground coffee, sweet chocolate treats and engaging demos, come on down to The Levee's Riverside car park to see, taste and smell everything that Aroma has to offer. Visit www.maitlandaroma.com.au for a list of vendors, demos and entertainment.
SONG SISTERS
ST MARY'S
Join the Song Sisters at St Mary's Anglican Church on Friday night for a special performance under the guidance of musical director Kim Sutherland OAM. Tickets are from $20, and arrive from 6pm to enjoy wine and cheese beforehand.
TREE PLANTING
ABERGLASSLYN
This Saturday, August 13 from 9am to 12pm, help plant 400 native trees and shrubs at the corner of Gannet Street and McKeachie Drive in Aberglasslyn, and enhance the wildlife corridor. You'll be given seedlings to take home to start creating habitat for native birds in your own backyard. www.maitland.nsw.gov.au/events/national-science-week-planting-event
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
