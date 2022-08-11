What do the Song Sisters and a CWA jumble sale have in common? They're on in Maitland this weekend

Get your sugar rush and caffeine high at Maitland Aroma Coffee and Chocolate Festival this Saturday and Sunday, August 13 and 14 from 10am to 4pm. Featuring freshly ground coffee, sweet chocolate treats and engaging demos, come on down to The Levee's Riverside car park to see, taste and smell everything that Aroma has to offer. Visit www.maitlandaroma.com.au for a list of vendors, demos and entertainment.

