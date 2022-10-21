HSC students across the city have conquered week two of exams, with many reaching the half-way point.
Maitland Grossmann High School captains Caitlyn O'Brien and Makye Telfer, and vice captain Elke Telfer are all in study mode, but are finding it's important to balance it out with sport or work.
Caitlyn has so far taken four of her six exams, and said she was definitely a bit stressed heading into the first English exam.
"When I left the test, it wasn't as bad as what I thought it was going to be," she said.
"I was really proud of myself, because I answered all the questions and got it all down."
Elke is keeping a positive mindset for her exams.
"My ATAR won't determine the rest of my life and with confidence I will find my desired pathway," she said.
"I think having a healthy relationship with my teachers has helped me prepare for the HSC quite a bit.
"The past two years have been tricky, but my teachers have really supported me getting through it."
Makye has three exams to go and said he is feeling good about it.
"I haven't been putting as much pressure or stress on as I thought I might have," he said.
He is most looking forward to his Physics exam being over and done with.
"It's my last exam so I've got to wait another two weeks until that's over," he said.
Week two of the HSC exam period is now over, and will end on Friday, November 4 with Food Technology and Design and Technology.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
