Police investigation underway following Greta shooting

An investigation has commenced after a man was shot in the foot at a home at Greta last night.
Emergency services were called to a home on High Street following reports of a shooting just after 8pm (Tuesday, November 1).
Police have been told a man, aged 38, was shot in the foot during a dispute at the home a short time prior to the arrival of police.
The man had since been taken to Maitland Hospital for treatment to his injury - which is not considered life-threatening - by an associate.
Detectives from Hunter Valley Police District established a crime scene which has since undergone forensic examination.
Inquiries continue.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
