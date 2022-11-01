The Maitland Mercury
Hunter weather warning: damaging winds, peak gusts up to 100 km/h

By Farid Farid
Updated November 1 2022 - 10:01pm, first published 9:00pm
HUNTER residents can expect damaging winds with peak gusts up to 100 kilometres an hour, according to Wednesday's weather warning from the Bureau of Meteorology.

