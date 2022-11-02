Man charged after Greta shooting

A man will face court today over the shooting of another man at Greta earlier this week.
About 8pm on Tuesday, November 1 police were called to a home on High Street, Greta, following reports of a shooting.
Police have been told a man, aged 38, was shot in the foot during a dispute at the home and was taken to Maitland Hospital by an associate.
The injury is not considered life-threatening.
A crime scene was established and forensically examined by specialist officers.
Detectives from Hunter Valley Police District commenced an investigation into the matter.
About 11am yesterday (Wednesday, November 2), a 58-year-old man was arrested at a home on Anvil Street, Greta, and taken to Cessnock Police Station.
A search warrant was also executed at the premises. It will be alleged that police located a number of firearms, a silencer and a small amount of cannabis.
The man was charged with discharge firearm etc intend cause grievous bodily harm, fire firearm at dwelling-house with disregard for safety, possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit, holder of category A or B licence not have approved storage and possess prohibited drug.
He has been refused bail to appear at Cessnock Local Court today (Thursday, November 3).
Inquiries are continuing.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
