Maddison Hickson acquitted of murdering career criminal father Michael Carroll at Tenambit

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated November 2 2022 - 5:13am, first published 3:50am
Maddison Hickson outside Newcastle courthouse during her trial.

Maddison Hickson has been acquitted of murdering her career criminal father Michael Carroll, a jury finding she was acting in self-defence when she twice stabbed him in the chest with a knife at a home at Tenambit last year.

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

