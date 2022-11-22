AT LEAST 30 firefighters and eight fire trucks have rushed to the scene of a house fire at Telarah this afternoon.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) has reported that the fire broke out in the single level home in Raymond Street shortly after 4pm and quickly became totally involved in fire.
Adjoining homes are under threat and are a priority for fire fighters to protect, FRNSW reported on Twitter.
Police, fire and ambulance were all in attendance.
A neighbour who spoke to The Mercury said he could smell the smoke and thought someone was burning off.
"A woman and her two young kids live in there and they got out," the neighbour said.
"The roof later caved in," he said.
The neighbour was also told to evacuate his home because of the intensity of the blaze.
Surrounding streets were closed.
As thick smoke blanketed the scene, fire fighters and police wore breathing aparatus.
At this stage it's unclear what cause the fire.
