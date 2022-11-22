The Maitland Mercury
Fire and Rescue NSW are working to extinguish a house fire at Telarah

By Donna Sharpe and Laura Rumbel
Updated November 22 2022 - 5:50pm, first published 5:06pm
Raymond Street Telarah where fire fighters are trying to contain a house fire this afternoon. Picture Laura Rumbel.

AT LEAST 30 firefighters and eight fire trucks have rushed to the scene of a house fire at Telarah this afternoon.

Local News

