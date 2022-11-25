The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Varroa mite has been detected near Cessnock, signalling an expansion of the eradication zone.

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated November 25 2022 - 2:43pm, first published 1:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A bee carrying a varroa mite.

The varroa mite has escaped the Hunter's eradication zone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.