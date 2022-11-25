The varroa mite has escaped the Hunter's eradication zone.
Infected hives have been detected near Cessnock, signalling a new emergency order and the extension of the eradication zone.
Kearsley, Kitchener, Ellalong, Quorrobolong, Olney, Mount Vincent and Mulbring are now within the red zone and all honey bees will be killed.
The infected site has been directly linked to another site within the previous eradication zone boundary. It had been within the purple surveillance zone until the mite was detected on November 24.
Aberdare, Cessnock, Bellbird and Paxton are now on the western fringe of the red zone and remain in the surveillance zone.
Beekeepers within these suburbs - and others within the purple surveillance zone - are required to report the results of mandatory 16-week alcohol washes to the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI).
NSW DPI said ongoing surveillance within the purple zone identified the infested hives.
There are now 103 sites that have had the mite since the outbreak was detected at the Port of Newcastle in sentinel hives on June 22.
"NSW DPI has put significant measures in place to arrest the spread of the threat beyond the perimeters of the eradication zones," NSW DPI Chief Plant Protection Officer Satendra Kumar said.
"The purple zone was established to enable the response to delimit the spread of the Varroa mite from the infested sites and our surveillance efforts to date have and continue to provide the response a high level of confidence in containment."
Maitland farmers facing uncertainty over the lack of bees - which pollinate several annual crops - have been lobbying NSW Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders for answers.
They say their future is in limbo and they are worried about NSW DPI's plans to bait all wild honey bees within the eradication zone.
The varroa mite has been within most of the Maitland area since August.
"The cooperation of industry and the community is vital in helping the response to achieve the goal of eradication. DPI can only act on the information provided to us so I strongly encourage beekeepers to ensure they report the results of all mandatory alcohol washes and to notify DPI immediately of any concerns about the suspect presence of Varroa mites," Mr Kumar said.
