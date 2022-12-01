Thornton resident Nicole Klumpp has been donating plasma on and off for the past 20 years and on Monday, November 28 rolled up her sleeves and donated for the 100th time.
Mrs Klumpp, 54, said becoming a donor was something that she thought she needed to do.
"I've currently got two people very close to me that are relying on blood products so it's even more special for me at the moment," she said.
Donors can donate plasma every two weeks and Mrs Klumpp said at the moment she tries to donate plasma at the Lifeblood Maitland Donor Centre every month.
International Volunteer Day is coming up on December 5 and Mrs Klumpp is just one of 55 volunteers who will roll up their sleeves to donate blood or plasma to save lives of those in need around Maitland and surrounding areas.
Lifeblood spokesperson Brian Bruce said International Volunteer Day recognises and promotes the tireless work of volunteering across the globe.
"When we think of volunteering we often think of donating our time for our community, but donating blood or plasma is also a selfless and voluntary act," he said.
More than 41 volunteer donors donate their time, as well as their blood and plasma each day at the Maitland Donor Centre and Mr Bruce said, individually every donation we make can save three lives.
"Many of our regular plasma donors like Nicole give up to 26 donations a year, which takes considerable dedication and is an extraordinary gift to their community," he said.
With Christmas just around the corner and everyone's mind on gift-giving, Mr Bruce said now is the perfect time to book a donation.
"Christmas is a critical time for blood donation because there are still people who will need blood and plasma every day," he said.
There are also cancer patients in hospitals who need a blood or plasma 'top-up' so they can go home to celebrate with their families, Mr Bruce added.
Ahead of the holiday season, the Maitland donor centre are still in need of another 212 people to donate between December 26 and December 31 in order for the centre to meet local demand.
Mr Bruce said the Maitland centre will operate special hours during the Christmas period and will remain open on Boxing Day.
"There's no better gift than the gift of life, especially when all it costs is an hour of time," he said.
Mrs Klumpp, who originally started donating through her work, said to anyone thinking about becoming a donor to just do it.
"All you can do is just try and you'll feel good for doing it," she said.
Not only does Mrs Klumpp donate plasma but she donates her time and helps out at the Maitland centre in the refreshment area.
For the past month, Mrs Klumpp has been making milkshakes, handing out snacks and chatting to other donors during their time at the centre.
"From my experience of donating and when I would come here in a group with work to donate, the snacks after was something we looked forward to," she said.
The Maitland centre is also seeking volunteers to help out in the refreshment area after donors have finished donating.
The Lifeblood Maitland Donor Centre is located at 39 St Andrews Street, Maitland.
To book an appointment or for more information, visit lifeblood.com.au or call 131495.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
