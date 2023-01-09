The heritage listed Walka Water Works has received a $10 million boost towards an estimated $15 million project to transform the site into a Hunter and NSW tourism showpiece.
Round Two of the NSW Government's Regional Tourism Activation Fund announced the 64-hectare Crown reserve site as a major winner - funding going towards accommodation and the restoration of the site's historic pumphouse.
Crown Lands will contribute a further $1.5 million to improve the reserve and support development of the tourism experience, with Reflections Holiday Park contributing a further $1.6 million to the project.
Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said the project will completely revitalise the site.
"It's really going to make it more accessible to locals, but going forward tourists especially are going to be able to use this site much more."
With plans to eventually have on-site accommodation and the restoration of the 1885 pumphouse building, Maitland Mayor Phillip Penfold said he is confident they can look at hospitality offerings that accommodates the casual visitor, as well as quality events.
"This site is a gem for the people of Maitland and it's important that we reactivate it, to open up this building and make it available to the community moving forward," he said.
Going forward, the site will be subject to a development application, as well as an environmental impact statement and Cr Penfold said discussions will be had with the local community but he is confident the project has the legs it needs to get up and running.
"We're talking about less than 10% of this site will house accommodation for people that will use eco-friendly cabins, glamping sites and some caravan and tent sites," he said.
Cr Penfold added, there are under utilized portions of the site that will make prime areas for some of the accommodation.
Maitland City Council also has plans to build a new road that will travel from Oakhampton Road over to the suburb of Oakhampton, which will assist residents accessing their properties during flooding events.
Cr Penfold said access to Walka Water Works will remain free to the community, as well as continued access of the walking trails.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
