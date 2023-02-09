The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Neil Turner named One Nation's candidate for Maitland

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated February 9 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neil Turner has been announced as One Nation's candidate for the seat of Maitland. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Neil Turner has been announced as NSW One Nation's candidate for Maitland in the upcoming state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.