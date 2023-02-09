Neil Turner named One Nation's candidate for Maitland

Neil Turner has been announced as NSW One Nation's candidate for Maitland in the upcoming state election.
On Saturday, February 4, NSW One Nation Leader Mark Latham launched his campaign team of Hunter Valley candidates and their policies for the region at PPK Tomago.
Mr Turner is a fitter machinist in the coal mining industry, and ran as One Nation's candidate for Paterson in the 2022 federal election.
He has been a union delegate and member for many years, and became involved with One Nation 26 years ago due to disillusionment with the major parties.
The other Hunter One Nation candidates for the election, which is on Saturday, March 25, are Quintin King in Cessnock, Mark Watson in Port Stephens and Pietro Di Girolamo in Wallsend.
Mr Latham said these candidates will fight for jobs and a viable economic future.
"They won't roll over with the Liberals, Nationals, Labor and the Greens under the delusional belief that destroying coal and other resource industries in the Hunter will somehow save the planet", he said.
"This region is fighting for its survival. We don't want it to become like the rust-bucket regions in the United States: hollowed out by deindustrialisation, with the parents unemployed and their children needing to move elsewhere for opportunities in life.
"One Nation will fight for each and every job in the Hunter, plus help to foster new industries, better schools and other essential community services.
"When people back us they know they are supporting a party of fighters and straight-talkers which never compromises on its beliefs.
"The Hunter has been poorly served by a predominance of Labor MPs in the past, who have too readily sold-out jobs and prosperity in favour of their anti-carbon masters in Sydney.
"They are weak and ineffective in the NSW Parliament." One Nation's Hunter policy is based on job security and better services for the region."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
