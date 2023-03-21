Everything you need to know about the state election in Maitland

We're only days away from heading to the polling booths, as Maitland residents cast their vote in the NSW election on Saturday, March 25.
The state electorate of Maitland covers 256 square kilometres and has 60,404 people enrolled.
It stretches to Millers Forest in the east, Gillieston Heights in the south, Harpers Hill in the west and Gosforth in the north.
Maitland's border with the Upper Hunter electorate changed in 2021, and Maitland council suburbs of Lorn, Bolwarra, Largs, Pheonix Park, Luskintyre and Rosebrook are now in the Upper Hunter electorate.
The border changed after a redistribution of electoral boundaries, which is carried out regularly after two state general elections have happened using the same boundaries.
The redistribution is to make sure each electoral district across the state has an equal number of voters.
NSW is divided into 93 state electoral districts.
Voters in each district will elect one person to represent their district in the Legislative Assembly (lower house). These members of parliament represent their electorates for a term of four years.
Voters will also need to elect 21 of the 42 members of the Legislative Council (upper house). Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) are elected for a term of eight years. The Legislative Council is often called the 'House of Review' because of its role in scrutinising government legislation and holding the government to account.
Residents will be required to submit two ballot papers in the March 25 election, selecting a member for the Legislative Assembly and a Legislative Council representative.
The NSW Electoral Commission (NSWEC) Virtual Tally Room (VTR) will contain results for the 2023 Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council Elections and will go live on election day.
There are three places to vote early across Maitland. All are open from 8.30am to 5.30pm Tuesday and Wednesday, 8.30am to 8pm Thursday and 8.30am to 6pm Friday.
All polling booths are open from 8am to 6pm on Saturday, March 25.
There are 23 voting centres across Maitland, which are:
Check out The Mercury's candidate profiles here:
Labor MP Jenny Aitchison has held the seat of Maitland since 2015. She is shadow minister for Regional Transport and Roads.
Ms Aitchison won the 2019 state election with 63 per cent of the vote.
Previously it was held by Robyn Parker from the Liberal Party from 2011 to 2015, who retired in 2015.
From 2007 to 2011 Labor MP Frank Terenzini held the seat, and from 1999 to 2007 it was held by Labor MP John Price.
For 49 years from 1932 to 1981, Maitland was held by the Liberal Party.
