Everything you need to know about the state election in Maitland

East Maitland Public School, William Street, East Maitland NSW 2323. Fully wheelchair accessible

Gillieston Heights Community Hub, Redwood Dr & Pine St, Gillieston Heights NSW 2321 Fully wheelchair accessible

Largs Public School, 1 Hunter Street, Largs NSW 2320. Assisted access, Building has lips and/or steps, No accessible toilet, No designated accessible parking spot, Path of travel from car park may be difficult

Lochinvar Public School, 95 New England Highway, Lochinvar NSW 2321

Maitland Church Of Christ, 1 Garnett Road, East Maitland NSW 2323. Assisted access, Building has lips and/or steps, May have limited circulation space in voting area, Path of travel from car park may be difficult

Maitland High School, High Street, East Maitland NSW 2323. Assisted access, No designated accessible parking spot, Access ramp does not meet standards

Maitland Police Citizens Youth Club, 3 James Street, Maitland NSW 2320. Fully wheelchair accessible

Metford Public School, Schanck Drive, Metford NSW 2323. Assisted access, No designated accessible parking spot, Path of travel from car park may be difficult

Millers Forest Public School, Martins Wharf Road, Millers Forest NSW 2324. Assisted access, No designated accessible parking spot, Access ramp does not meet standards

Morpeth Uniting Church, High Street, Morpeth NSW 2321. Assisted access, Building has lips and/or steps, Path of travel from car park may be difficult

Nillo Infants School, Belmore Road, Lorn NSW 2320. Assisted access, Access ramp does not meet standards, Door width less than 760mm, No accessible toilet, Path of travel from car park may be difficult

Rutherford Community Centre, 13 Arthur St, Rutherford NSW 2320. Fully wheelchair accessible

Rutherford Playtime Pre-School, 75 Regiment Road, Rutherford NSW 2320

Rutherford Technology High School, 30 Avery Street, Rutherford NSW 2320. Fully wheelchair accessible

Shamrock Hill Multi-Purpose Centre, 19 Galway Bay Drive, Ashtonfield NSW 2323. Fully wheelchair accessible

Somerset Sporting Complex, Somerset Drive, Thornton NSW 2322. Assisted access, Path of travel from car park may be difficult

St Michael's Anglican Church, 32 Government Rd, Thornton NSW 2322

St Pauls Parish Hall, Young Street, Rutherford NSW 2320. Assisted access, Path of travel from car park may be difficult

Story House Early Learning Aberglasslyn, 10 McKeachie Drive, Aberglasslyn NSW 2320. Assisted access, No accessible toilet

Telarah Public School, Raymond Street, Telarah NSW 2320. Assisted access, No accessible toilets

Tenambit Public School, Edward Street, Tenambit NSW 2323. Assisted access, Building has lips and/or steps, No designated accessible parking spot, No accessible toilet, Path of travel from car park may be difficult



Thornton Public School, Taylor Avenue, Thornton NSW 2322. Assisted access, No designated accessible parking spoPath of travel from car park may be difficult