The Sustainable Australia Party's candidate for Maitland Sam Ferguson wants to start a conversation about stabilising Australia's population.
He is also passionate about protecting the environment and wants to stop over-development and corruption.
"I believe the time is right for a national conversation about the population target of this country," he said.
"For too long, we have increased the population to prop up house prices and GDP (gross domestic product), without considering quality of life or essential services."
The Sustainable Australia Party has a policy that wants Australia's population to be under 30 million by 2050, by capping immigration and providing universal access to contraception.
Mr Ferguson, who grew up in the Hunter, said he promises to fight for a fair go for regional funding.
"I will prioritise Maitland for infrastructure to catch up after decades of double-digit growth," he said.
"Schools, roads and health need more funding."
The Sustainable Australia Party is "an independent community movement with a science and evidence-based policy platform," Mr Ferguson said.
"We have many sustainable solutions in our policy platform to address Australia's growing economic, environmental and social problems including the housing affordability crisis, overcrowded public transport, road congestion and high immigration-fuelled rapid population growth."
The Sustainable Australia Party has a policy on education, which says it wants to provide free university and TAFE for Australian citizens.
Their policies also cover banning new coal mines and promoting sustainable energy, acting on climate change, banning further foreign ownership and better response to domestic violence.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
