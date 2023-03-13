The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Nsw Election

Meet Daniel Dryden - the Legalise Cannabis Party's candidate for Maitland

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated March 13 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Legalise Cannabis Party candidate for Maitland Daniel Dryden. Picture supplied.

The Legalise Cannabis Party's candidate for Maitland Daniel Dryden's top issue is easy to guess - cannabis laws.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.