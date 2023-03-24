Maitland voters headed to the polls on Saturday to decide their state representatives for the next four years.
Labor incumbent Jenny Aitchison, who first won the seat in 2015 and holds it with a 14.7 per cent margin, is seeking re-election.
Her challengers are Campbell Knox (The Greens), Michael Cooper (Liberal), Neil Turner (One Nation), Sam Ferguson (Sustainable Australia Party), Alex Lee (Independent) and Daniel Dryden (Legalise Cannabis Party).
Voters started collecting early at polling booths around the electorate.
At Nilo Infant School in Lorn, a joint polling booth for the adjoining seats of Upper Hunter and Maitland, Sheree Harvie was among the first in line to ensure she got in early and didn't forget to vote in the rush of the day.
"I wanted to get in early and make sure it was done. My husband has already voted at pre-polling," said Sheree, from Bolwarra, who arrived about 10 minutes before the doors had opened.
Outside the polling booth was already a hive of activity with the first "democracy sausages" already sizzling on the barbecue with Ivan Sellns and Aaron Spinks manning the first shift to ensure the election day tradition runs smoothly.
The Nilo Infant School cake stall was packed with goodies and the sausages, cakes and other treats are renowned as among the best election day fare on offer in the Hunter. All funds raised go to school programs.
Ivan said they started setting up about 7am and sausages would be available to just after lunch.
Among those enjoying a democracy sausage was Lea Cross, a second year student a Nilo Infant School and the third generation of her family to attend the school.
Her mum Amy Bartolacci and brother Artie dropped off a couple of delicious trays of cakes before sampling some of the other treats on offer.
A camaraderie exists among the election day volunteers and among those doing the first shift was 83-year-old Marilyn Philip who has been handing out how to vote cards since she retired 23 years ago.
Mrs Philip, who was handing out votes for incumbent Nationals MP Dave Layzell, said despite people representing different parties it was a very friendly day at Lorn, with lovely people from all sides of politics.
"I've enjoying playing my part by volunteering at the booth. It's important to support what you believe in, but the people from all sides make it a lot of fun," she said.
"You see how hard politicians work and I think we should be a lot more appreciative of them from all sides."
Maitland councillor and former mayor Loretta Baker was on hand for the Labor Party and said polling suggested it was going to be tight contest across the state with Labor just in front.
Cr Baker said Labor's Upper Hunter candidate Peree Watson had run a very strong and active campaign and was hopeful of her being elected.
Over at Millers Forest Public School, the smell of democracy sausages is filling the air.
Millers Forest P&C association volunteers Tracy Robertson, Claire Cummings, Hillary Burgess and Tracee Lee are running a barbecue and cake stall, raising money for the school's end of year fun day.
Liberal candidate for Maitland Michael Cooper is at Thornton Public School this morning, and said it's been wonderful to be around people in Maitland throughout the election and offer a voice for the conservative party.
"We've run a really energetic and positive campaign, and we've felt people have really appreciated our respectful and positive way we've gone about our campaign this year, which is lovely," he said.
If the coalition is re-elected to government, and Mr Cooper wins the seat of Maitland, he said his first priority, after taking stock of where we're at, will be to make sure people are heard.
"Our plan is to keep NSW moving forward," he said.
"Once we've taken an inventory, we'll set up a mechanism where Maitland people can have a voice and be heard, not just in elections but on a day to day basis."
Thornton Public School has a barbecue, easter egg raffle and chocolate toss game, raising money for the students.
Polling booths will be open from 8am to 6pm on Saturday, March 25.
