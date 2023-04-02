Kurri Kurri Bulldogs and Manly rugby league great Jack Lumsden dies aged 93

Rugby league great Jack Lumsden has died aged 93.
The Manly-Warringah Rugby League Club announced Lumsden passed away peacefully on Friday.
A Kurri Kurri Bulldog, Lumsden was named in the club's team of the century alongside his brother Eddie in 2010.
Manly players wore black armbands as a mark of respect in their NRL match with the Newcastle Knights in Mudgee on Saturday.
Lumsden was a powerful winger like his younger brother Eddie and played for the Bulldogs from 1948 to 1950.
Lumsden moved to Manly ahead of the 1951 season and in the following year he played in his sole Test match against New Zealand.
Player number 66 for the Manly Sea Eagles, Lumsden joined the club for a sign-on fee of £100.
The Sea Eagles would go on to reach their first grand final in 1951 since gaining admission into the NSW Rugby League in 1947.
Lumsden scored Manly's two tries as the Sea Eagles went down 42-14 to defending premiers South Sydney at the Sydney Sports Ground.
Leaving Manly at the close of the 1952 season to play in Wollongong, Lumsden would go to an exceptional career playing bush footy.
He represented NSW Country Firsts, South West NSW, Western Division, Southern Division and South West NSW.
Kurri Kurri Bulldogs coach Danny Linnane said the club was saddened to hear of Lumsden's passing soon after the death of fellow team of the century member John Sattler on March 20.
