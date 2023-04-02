The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Kurri Kurri Bulldogs and Manly rugby league great Jack Lumsden dies aged 93

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated April 2 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Lumsden (left) with his brother Eddie at the Kurri Rugby League Team of the Century presentation on July 17, 2010. Picture file
Jack Lumsden (left) with his brother Eddie at the Kurri Rugby League Team of the Century presentation on July 17, 2010. Picture file

Rugby league great Jack Lumsden has died aged 93.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.