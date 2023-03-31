Northern Suburbs Gold and Tenambit Morpeth Bulls claim junior cricket premierships

The Maitland junior cricket season came to an end with the Northern Suburbs Gold and Tenambit Morpeth Bulls collecting the Under-16 Division 1 and Under-14 Division 1 premierships respectively.
Unfortunately, no play was possible in the Under-16 final between Norths Gold and Norths Red last Saturday and game was declared a draw.
Norths added the major premiership to their minor title as the highest finishing team.
The Tenambit Morpeth Bulls won their third premiership in a row as a team after first competing in finals at under-12.
In a thrilling finish the Bulls recorded a one-wicket win reaching their target in the 34th over posting 9/74 against Norths Red.
The Bulls were in trouble early losing their top four cheaply, however, Hayden Cox and Quinn MacClure both made 13 and Coby Gardiner nine not out and Liam Dalton seven not out saw their team home.
Ben Nicholls put in a superb effort with the ball for Norths finishing with figures of 4-24 and Tremayne Small picked up 2-4.
Norths were all out for 71 on day one led by 20 to Jack Curran and 13 to Nicholls.
MacClure took 3-24 and Hayden Searl (2-1), Jack Bramble (2-2) and Charlie Jones (2-8) picked up two wickets each.
The premiers in other grades went to Norths Red (Stage 2 Div 1); Greta Branxton (Stage 2-Div 2); Paterson (Stage 2 Div 3); City United (Under-14 Div 2); Plovers (Under-16 Div 2).
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
