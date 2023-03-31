The Maitland Mercury
Northern Suburbs Gold and Tenambit Morpeth Bulls claim junior cricket premierships

Updated April 1 2023 - 10:28am, first published 8:00am
The Maitland junior cricket season came to an end with the Northern Suburbs Gold and Tenambit Morpeth Bulls collecting the Under-16 Division 1 and Under-14 Division 1 premierships respectively.

