It's time to lace up the joggers once again as the picturesque Maitland River Run returns this Sunday, June 4.
Runners will take off from the Maitland Regional Athletics Centre for the Half-Marathon at 7.30am. Competitors can also enter the four, eight or 12 kilometre events.
The Maitland Mile has been cancelled due to a lack of interest with refunds available for the small number of entrants.
Race organiser Paul Humphries of H Events said he was left with little option after trying to build the race's popularity over a number of years.
"As a small business trying to stage viable running events, we are withdrawing the event from the line up on Sunday," he said.
The River Run course meanders through streets and the river foreshore. Competitors can still enter up until the morning of the race.
Maitland real estate agent River Realty are the naming rights sponsor of the event.
