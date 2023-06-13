The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

National Blood Donor Week: Maitland Donor Centre celebrates its donors and calls for more

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
June 13 2023 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blood donors Ashlee Todd and Matt Farr-Forrest on Tuesday, June 13 at Maitland Donor Centre. Picture by Chloe Coleman.
Blood donors Ashlee Todd and Matt Farr-Forrest on Tuesday, June 13 at Maitland Donor Centre. Picture by Chloe Coleman.

There are 11,473 everyday heroes among us in Maitland who don't want recognition but regularly roll up their sleeves to provide life-saving blood donations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.