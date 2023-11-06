It's the first Tuesday in November and all hands are on deck at pubs and clubs across the region.
The cost-of-living crisis doesn't seem to have affected people's appetites for a fun Melbourne Cup day out.
Nikki Taylor, AHA NSW Newcastle representative, said Melbourne Cup bookings at pubs across Newcastle and Maitland are "extremely strong" this year.
Two Hunt Hospitality-owned venues are using the race as an excuse to raise money for local charities.
"At the Imperial in Maitland we're expecting a lot of locals to attend our Melbourne Cup event as we're doing a charity partnership with the Riding for The Disabled - Raymond Terrace & Lower Hunter," said Hunt Hospitality's director of marketing Luisa Amosa.
The Kent Hotel in Hamilton is hosting an event in its new Deco Lounge which includes, among other things, an exclusive cocktail in collaboration with Earp Distillery; Wine & Co tastings; canapes; grazing boards; a fashion show; sweeps and live music. Tickets are $120 per person (25 per cent of ticket sales will be donated to Got Your Back Sista).
"It's our first ticketed event at The Kent Hotel so while we haven't sold out, the team are happy we have some manageable numbers for our new Deco Lounge area," Ms Amosa said.
"This year we wanted to prioritise hosting events that align with Hunt Hospitality's community values."
A number of pubs have reported being booked out weeks before the event which makes for an exciting launch into the summer period.
Crystalbrook Kingsley is hosting a three-course Melbourne Cup lunch ($199 per person) with a four-hour premium beverage package, live entertainment, in-house sweepstakes and Fashions on the Field.
"We are sold out at 160 tickets this year. We had a super strong response nice and early which was great to see," a spokesperson said.
"This year we had people making inquiries from about August and we sold 50 per cent of our tickets in the first five days once we'd gone on sale.
"It has been a much better response than last year for us. We had a good turn out last year but the event didn't sell out."
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.