He lost everything in the fire, but still fought for hours to save his neighbours' homes

The couple met 22 years ago in Maitland at a farewell celebration, just as Steve was transferred to the new Toronto fire station. He had been posted in Sydney as a recruit firefighter but returned home to East Maitland when the service opened a handful of new stations up and down the east coast. It was a lucky ballot draw that brought the kid from Jesmond home again, and he had spent three years on the day shift before the Toronto job came up.