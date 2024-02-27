New date announced for Cinema Under the Stars at Maitland Park

A new date has been revealed for Maitland's next Cinema Under the Stars event at Maitland Park.
Due to poor forecasted weather for the event's previous February date, Newcastle Permanent has unveiled the new date to be Friday, April 5.
The event will commence from 5pm at Maitland Park, with children's movie the Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG, 2022) to be shown at sundown.
The popular community event will be free, and lots of fun is to be had with live music and children's activities before the film screening.
Newcastle Permanent Rutherford branch manager Hayden Pescud said Cinema Under the Stars was a highlight of the summer calendar.
"Cinema Under the Stars has become a tradition in the Hunter, the community loves attending it as much as Newcastle Permanent loves hosting," he said.
Head along to Maitland Park for a relaxed autumn evening with fun activities for the kids and free popcorn.
"Pack a picnic, bring the whole family, and get there early to enjoy all the fabulous, fun, free events and activities that help make Cinema Under the Stars such an awesome night," Mr Pescud said.
It is an alcohol free event.
