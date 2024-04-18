Maitland residents are encouraged to have their say on the city's future

Maitland City Council is seeking community input to help develop its new Community Strategic Plan, 'Maitland's Future' which will outline a collective vision for the city's future.
The community strategic plan is reviewed with each new term of council to ensure it remains aligned with the community's current needs and aspirations.
General manager Jeff Smith said community feedback for the strategic plan drives how council operates, as well as what services and projects council deliver and prioritise for the community.
"We want to understand what our residents already love about Maitland and what they believe we should focus on to achieve an even more liveable and desirable place to live," he said.
The community strategic plan engagement is open from April 12 to June 30 2024.
To provide feedback online and to learn about opportunities to talk to council staff in-person, visit: https://yoursay.maitland.nsw.gov.au/.
