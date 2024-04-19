Traffic alert for Hexham straight widening on Maitland Road

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from Sunday to carry out construction work for the Hexham Straight Widening project.
Planned works are:
A temporary speed of 60km/h will remain in place throughout the project work zone during ongoing day work, and a reduction to 40km/h during night works.
Significant restrictions for over size over mass vehicles with ground contact wider than 4.2m will be in place during the work. Permit holders are required to contact the project team on 1800 515 141 to plan times and movements through or around the works.
Motorists are advised to follow the directions of signs and traffic controllers, use alternative routes where possible or allow up to 15 minutes extra travel time.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during these important construction works.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
