Mutual Bank CEO commits to sleeping tough for Vinnies CEO Sleepout

He hasn't been on a camping trip since Year 6, but Mark Williams will climb into a sleeping bag next month to spend the longest night of the year outdoors.
The CEO of The Mutual Bank is taking part in the Vinnies CEO Sleepout on June 20 to raise money for homelessness services.
The annual event raises money for crisis accommodation, food, healthcare, counselling, education, employment, and support for people to find a permanent home.
While Mr Williams will certainly be out of his comfort zone from 5pm until 9am, he said he was looking forward to the event.
"I'll have had a hot meal and be in a warm sleeping bag, and importantly I know I have a home to go back to, which is more than so many people who night after night experience housing uncertainty, whether they be sleeping rough, in crisis accommodation or couch surfing," he said.
Mr Williams was invited to take part in the sleepout by an industry colleague and said he really didn't hesitate despite his obvious lack of camping experience because he knows how valuable the work is that Vinnies does locally.
"Hopefully people will be inspired to donate by seeing my temporary discomfort, to help Vinnies with their year-round support of vulnerable people," he said.
While the exact location of the sleepout is yet to be revealed, previous events have been held at Maitland Showground.
Nationally, more than $91 million has been raised since the Vinnies CEO Sleepout first started 18 years ago in Sydney.
This year's fundraising goal is $9.2 million nationally and Mr Williams has a fundraising goal of $5,000.
According to Vinnies, more than 122,000 Australians experience homelessness, and of these, about 8,200 people are 'sleeping rough' in improvised dwellings, tents or outdoors.
