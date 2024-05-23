Charlotte ready to donate over $11,000 in honour of her grandma Gigi

A young Maitland girl has managed to raise over $11,000 for research into a cure for brain cancer.
Charlotte Mullin, 10, decided to raise money by cutting off 30 centimetres of her hair and donating it to Wigs For Kids.
The decision to do this came after her grandmother, Gillian 'Gigi' Hensman, passed away from brain cancer in 2022.
"I wanted to cut my hair off in memory of her," Charlotte said.
Getting ready to cut her hair off on Saturday, May 25, the youngster is excited to have already raised so much money for charity.
"It feels good, really good," she said.
"We have a website that people would donate to on their phones and the lady at my mum's work (Blooms the Chemist, Green Hills) at the front register helped me raise money.
"It's really nice, everyone's been really nice about it and being all positive."
The hair that Charlotte donates to Wigs For Kids will be used to make wigs for children who have lost their hair due to chemotherapy to treat cancer.
The young philanthropist set her goal for donations at $2000 but was quickly overwhelmed by the support that the Maitland community has thrown behind her.
She said that it feels great to be able to help out other kids who are going through such difficult times.
"It makes me feel nice inside because I know that they'll really appreciate what I've done," she said.
"If someone doesn't have hair or anything else, I feel like they deserve to have it because it's unfair.
"They're already going through so much."
After talking to her friends at Hunter Valley Grammar School, Charlotte has already inspired one of her friends to take part in the charity as well.
"One of my best friends, she said she's thinking about cutting her hair," Charlotte said.
"It feels really good."
Charlotte's mother Nishana Mullin is incredibly proud of her daughter taking the initiative and raising money.
"I'm very proud. She loves her hair very much and she's giving it up," she said.
"I'm just proud of her that she even thought of doing it for her grandma. I think it's lovely that she wants to raise money and try and help cure cancer a little bit.
"Raising some money and raising awareness as well that this stuff happens to people everyday, people have to go through this and it's sometimes very hard. I'm very proud of her."
To donate to Charlotte's charity visit her fundraising page or visit Ms Mullin's business Blooms The Chemist Maitland and Green Hills.
