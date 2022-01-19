sport, cricket,

Maitland's Will Scanes took a hat-trick in a match-winning 6-20 against Tamworth in a brilliant start to the Hunter Macquarie Generations Under-15 Carnival at Raymond Terrace and Thornton. Scanes had figures of 4-1 off his first two overs as Maitland dismissed Tamworth for 86 on the opening day of the carnival. In a man-of-the-match performance Scanes top scored with 23 not out out as the Maitland batters completed the job posting 7/87 in 30 overs. They comprehensively beat North Coast on day two dismissing them for 40 and posting 3/42 off 14 overs in reply. Charlie Barnes took 3-13, Jacob Head 2-7 and Henry Field 2-11 for Maitland. Wednesday's game against Far North Coast Thunder was washed out and they are scheduled to play the Thunder again on Thursday. Maitland's under-14s recorded their first win in the Graeme Malcolm Shield in Newcastle on Tuesday when they defeated Parramatta Presidents Cup in a 40-over affair. Maitland lost their two T20 games on day one of the carnival going down to Manly Warringah and Lake Mac Attack. Their game on Wednesday against Newcastle Blasters was washed out and they are scheduled to play Central Coast on Thursday. Stirling Strachan was the star with the ball in the opening game taking 4-9 off four overs and Charlie Jones picked up 2-9 as Manly Warringah were restricted to 8/115. Sam Bailey top scored with 23 in Maitland's reply of 7/81. Lake Mac Attack took full toll of the Maitland bowling making 4/143 in their 20 overs. Thomas Long took 2-26 for Maitland. Maitland made 7/82 in reply with Sam Holz making 25 not out retired and Jack Sullivan 22 off 22 balls. On Tuesday, Maitland made 7/159 against Parramatta with Charlie Jones top scoring with 37, Sam Holz 21, Tom Long and Stirling Strachan 25 not out. Parramatta were on top needing 20 runs for victory but Maitland took four late wickets to dismiss them for 145. Harry Uren took 3-34 and the fielders completed five run-outs.

