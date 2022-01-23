Maitland produce their best and worst in T20 win and loss

sport, cricket, Newcastle District Cricket Association, Maitland and District Cricket Association, Summer Bash, Maitland Flood

Maitland Flood produced their best and worst performances in the T20 Summer Bash on Sunday beating Merewether Lions by 56 runs and then being trounced by 78-runs by Stockton Seagulls. Led by an outstanding 62 not out off just 42 balls by marquee player Tom Owen, Maitland posted 6/161 off their 20 overs against the Lions. The bowlers backed up the performance dismissing Merewether for 105 with the spin bowlers on top. Dan Willis celebrated his return to the T20 team with a decisive 4-12 off his four overs. Fellow spinner Michael Rees opened the bowling and took 2-16 off four. The Maitland fielders were also on the toes collecting three run outs. Batting first Maitland looked to be in trouble after being 2-5 and then 3-26 with the departure of Aaron Mahony run out for 16 balls, but the next five batters all produced better than a run-a-ball innings. In addition to Owen's quick-fire 62, Shannon Threlfo finished with 27 off 22, Karl Bowd 35 off 23, Willis 13 off 11 and Harry King two off one. Stockton Seagulls made 8/155 from their 20 overs with Dylan Robertson making 59 off 34 and Jeffrey Goninan 47 off 29. Rees was the best with the ball picking up 2-13 off four overs. Maitland got off to a horror start losing 5/7 and only Owen with 24 off 27 balls and Willis 29 off 32 offered any resistance as they were all out for 77 off 15.3 overs.

