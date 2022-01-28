Scamwatch: Keep an eye out for suspicious texts and odd-looking links

news, local-news, scamwatch, scam, con, fraud, column, information

The year has seen a fresh start for fraudsters and scam artists, seeing another spike in COVID-19 scams and text-based cons. Australian Community Media has compiled a list of current scams identified on sites such as scamwatch.gov.au, www.cyber.gov.au and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's website dedicated to informing people about fraudulent and dishonest activities. In other news: On that note, sometimes scam artists will send you threatening text messages or emails threatening you with sharing intimate photos or videos with your friends, family or professional contacts. These sorts of cons rely on the immediate fear of being embarrassed or shamed publicly to convince you to pay up, but they rarely have any actual material to threaten you with. They are trying to scare you, but that's all it is. Simply delete the message and don't engage. And of course, don't put photos online that you would be uncomfortable with others seeing. Flubot scams are some of the most common attempts to steal information at the current time. Australians are still receiving scam text messages about missed calls, voicemails, deliveries and photo uploads. The text messages ask you to tap on a link to download or access something. Doing so will download a specific type of malware to your device. The most common version is preying on the rise in online shopping, offering updates on parcel tracking to convince you to click links sent through text messages. If you can't verify authenticity, don't click it. Golden Rules Nobody actually wants to be paid in gift cards except scam artists. Government agencies will absolutely never ask you to pay fines or fees with a gift card, and anyone asking for payment in the form of a gift card should be treated with caution. More information on types of scams, reporting options and updates are available at scamwatch.gov.au.

