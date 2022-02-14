sport, junior-sport,

Younger brother upstaged older brother as Maitland Gold claimed the CNZ Under-17 representative cricket in a romp against the more fancied Maitland Maroon at Lorn Park on Sunday. A man-of-the-match effort by Oscar Walker led the way, but there were plenty of contributors as Maitland Gold turned a disastrous 3-4 start into a respectable total of 8/155 and then dismantled the Maroon batting to have them all out for 62 with 11.2 over to spare. Oscar and his twin Charlie came together with the score on 5/63 after captain Thomas Thorpe (22) and Jaxon Brooks (21) staged an initial fightback. Oscar made 33 in an important 40-run partnership with Charlie who finished on 37 not out. Maitland Maroon shared the wickets with Rywin Nock (2-10), Noah Fisher (2/14), Jacob Tudball (2/26) and Jett Lee (2/37) all picking up two wickets each. Given their depth of first grade talent, Maroon would have been disappointed at allowing Gold to rally so well, but most at the ground felt it would be a case of the older boys chasing down the target comfortably. Someone forgot to hand the script to the Gold players and with Oscar Walker picking up a match-turning 3-10 the huge upset unfolded. He was backed up in particular by Brooks and Thorpe who were both super economical finishing on 2-13 each. Openers Will Montgomery with 14 and Thomas Lovegrove with 10 were the only Maroon batters to reach double figures as the Gold bowlers kept the brakes on scoring and raised the pressure to force errors. Maitland Maroon skipper Tremayne Small and pace bowler Quinn MacClure were the stars in a tremendous team win by Maitland Maroon against Tamworth Blue in the grand final of the CNZ U13s George Denton Shield at Robins Oval on Sunday. Small was man of the match making 35 to lay the foundations of Maitland's total of 133 and keeping the clamps on Tamworth's with tight bowling and taking the prized wicket of Tamworth opener Archie McMaster for nine. McMaster had amassed 638 runs including five centuries and a top score of 174 in the competition at an average of 91. MacClure was dynamic and fast in capturing 5-19 off 7.4 overs chiming in whenever his side needed a crucial breakthrough including Sunday's dangerman Hayden Evans who made 45 off 46 balls. Other significant Maitland batting contribution included 25 to Chayce Smith and 18 to both openers Hayden Cox and Rhys Tyrrell. Ben Nicholls with 3-19 was Maitland's other chief wicket-taker.

