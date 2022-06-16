Emergency services rescued a man from an excavator at Greta on Tuesday after the machine moved and the tracks trapped his leg.
NSW Fire and Rescue crews from Branxton-Greta and Lambton, paramedics and the NSW Rural Fire Service arrived at the scene shortly after the man became trapped in the backyard of a home in Guy Close about 1.45pm.
They hatched a plan to use an off-duty firefighter's Four Wheel Drive as an anchor point while they carefully raised the Posi-Track using two hand winches and the 4x4 winch.
After the man was removed from the machine he was stabilised and taken to hospital via the Toll Air Ambulance.
