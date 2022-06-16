The Maitland Mercury
Emergency services responded to an excavator accident at Greta

Updated June 16 2022 - 12:56am, first published 12:47am
Emergency services rescued a man from an excavator at Greta on Tuesday after the machine moved and the tracks trapped his leg.

