Bail continues for truck driver following Cessnock Road fatality

The driver of the truck that allegedly fatally hit a pedestrian on Cessnock Road last month will face court again in September after the matter was mentioned before a magistrate for the first time on Wednesday.
William Anthony Hall was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death and granted conditional bail after the incident on June 21.
The 47-year-old did not personally appear in Maitland Local Court when the matter was mentioned before magistrate Ron Maiden on Wednesday.
Magistrate Maiden adjourned the matter for eight weeks, to September 21. He has ordered the brief of evidence to be served by that date.
No plea has been entered.
Mr Hall remains on bail.
