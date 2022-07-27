The Maitland Mercury
Bail continues for truck driver following Cessnock Road fatality

Updated July 27 2022 - 5:02am, first published 2:55am
ADJOURNED: The matter will come before Maitland Local Court again on September 21.

The driver of the truck that allegedly fatally hit a pedestrian on Cessnock Road last month will face court again in September after the matter was mentioned before a magistrate for the first time on Wednesday.

